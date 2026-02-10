Questa mattina in Irlanda è stato avviato un nuovo programma di reddito di base dedicato agli artisti. Il governo ha deciso di pagare 2.000 creativi con 325 euro al mese, un aiuto stabile per chi lavora nel settore culturale. La misura mira a sostenere artisti e musicisti, spesso alle prese con incertezze finanziarie. La prima tranche di pagamenti è partita oggi, e si prevede che altri seguiranno nel tempo.

Ireland began the three-year trial in 2022 to help artists recover from COVID-19 shutdowns. While similar pilots have been tried in San Francisco and New York, Ireland’s Culture Minister Patrick O’Donovan said the scheme was the first permanent one of its kind in the world. The randomly selected applicants will receive the payments for three years, after which they would not be eligible for the next three-year cycle. O’Donovan said he would like to increase the number of recipients over time. Over 8,000 applicants applied for the 2,000 places in the pilot scheme. A report on the trial found it lowered the likelihood of artists experiencing enforced deprivation, and reduced their levels of anxiety and reliance on supplementary income. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ireland rolls out pioneering basic income scheme for artists

Approfondimenti su Ireland BasicIncome

L'Unione Europea ha dichiarato che si riserva il diritto di adottare misure di ritorsione qualora si concretizzassero nuove tariffe statunitensi nei confronti dei paesi europei, in particolare riguardo alle questioni relative a Groenlandia.

Il 4 aprile 2026 la Fiera di Padova ospiterà un evento imperdibile per gli appassionati di musica elettronica: la presenza del leggendario DJ britannico Carl Cox.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Ultime notizie su Ireland BasicIncome

Ireland rolls out pioneering basic income scheme for artistsBy Padraic Halpin DUBLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ireland rolled out a permanent basic income scheme for the arts on Tuesday, pledging to pay 2,000 creative workers 325 euros ($387) per week following a ... msn.com

Thanx to Solid Gold Radio Ireland for rocking some Kardang !! #solidgoldradioireland #radio #rocknroll #guitar #boogie - facebook.com facebook