in nigeria a deadly bandit attack exposes fragile local peace efforts

Un’imboscata di banditi in Nigeria ha fatto diversi morti e ha scosso la fragile pace tra le comunità locali. Gli abitanti di Doma, nel nord dello Stato di Katsina, si erano messi d’accordo con i leader per fermare le violenze, ma l’attacco ha distrutto quei pochi progressi fatti finora. Le autorità stanno ancora cercando di capire come rispondere e garantire la sicurezza in una regione da tempo segnata da scontri e tensioni.

The agreement held, at first. Then on February 3, armed men from the same gang charged back in, survivors said, shooting as they moved house to house, killing at least 21 people and leaving the six-month truce in tatters. The massacre in Doma, they say, shows the risks the small communities are taking as they send their own people out to negotiate with bandits and gangs of kidnappers, without the backup of the authorities in the capital. “People appear to have given up on the government’s ability to protect them, and are instead making deals with bandits,” Kabiru Adamu, a former Nigerian intelligence officer who now runs a risk management company, said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Le truppe nigeriane sono state inviate nel villaggio di Kaiama, nel Kwara, dopo l’attacco che ha causato la morte di 170 persone.

