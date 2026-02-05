nigeria deploys troops after 170 killed in deadly kwara village attack

Le truppe nigeriane sono state inviate nel villaggio di Kaiama, nel Kwara, dopo l’attacco che ha causato la morte di 170 persone. Il governo ha deciso di intervenire subito per fermare le violenze e ripristinare l’ordine nella zona. La popolazione è sotto shock e chiede risposte chiare su quanto accaduto.

Tuesday’s assault on Woro village was the deadliest this year in the state bordering Niger, a hotspot where Islamic State West Africa Province and other armed groups have stepped up village attacks and mass kidnappings. The violence highlights fears that jihadist factions from the north are pushing south along the Niger-Kwara axis toward the Kainji forest, which security analysts warn could become their next stronghold. Nigeria has come under scrutiny after U.S. President Donald Trump accused it last year of failing to protect Christians amid Islamist attacks and mass kidnappings. U.S. forces struck what they described as terrorist targets on December 25. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Un attacco armato ha sconvolto la Nigeria centrale, lasciando almeno 170 morti.

Un attacco armato nella notte ha devastato una piccola comunità nello stato di Kwara, in Nigeria.

