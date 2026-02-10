La polizia europea ha smantellato un’organizzazione che trafficava cocaina dalla Sud America all’Islanda. Gli agenti hanno arrestato diversi membri e sequestrato ingenti quantità di droga. L’operazione si è conclusa con successo dopo mesi di indagini e controlli.

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A criminal network which trafficked cocaine from South America to Iceland has been busted, said the pan-European police body Europol on Tuesday. Europol said action taken against the network at the start of this month had resulted in 24 arrests. Eleven of those arrested were in Iceland, six others were arrested in Lithuania, while four were arrested in Spain. Two others were arrested in Belgium, with one further arrest made in Denmark. Europol said the gang had been co-ordinating the movement of cocaine from South America to Iceland, via Spain. “Couriers allegedly concealed cocaine in their luggage, or smuggled it internally by swallowing drug packages. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Gang that trafficked cocaine to Iceland busted, says Europol

Approfondimenti su Europol Cocaine

La Marina francese ha intercettato una barca nel Caraibi che trasportava cocaina.

Le forze dell'ordine spagnole hanno smantellato un'importante rete di traffico di cocaina, che operava attraverso basi galleggianti offshore e l'uso di motoscafo per trasportare la droga sulla terraferma.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Ultime notizie su Europol Cocaine

Argomenti discussi: Reorganized armed gangs, drug trafficking, and the risk of infiltration: criminal emergencies in Sardinia.

Gang that trafficked cocaine to Iceland busted, says EuropolBRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A criminal network which trafficked cocaine from South America to Iceland has been busted, said the pan-European police body Europol on Tuesday. Europol said action taken ... msn.com

Cocaine, corruption and machine guns: What led to the indictment of Venezuela's MaduroUS authorities on Saturday unsealed an indictment accusing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife of running a corrupt government that trafficked thousands of tons of cocaine into the US, ... msn.com

Ray Monde. . Preso da vorace curiosità saltavo dai Gang of Four ai Talking Heads agli Smiths, o da Fela Kuti a Philip Glass ai Denovo e da Paul Weller a Burt Bacharach mentre pensavo che poi più che prima sarei passato pure alla classica e all’opera. Ecco, - facebook.com facebook