Le forze dell'ordine spagnole hanno smantellato un'importante rete di traffico di cocaina, che operava attraverso basi galleggianti offshore e l'uso di motoscafo per trasportare la droga sulla terraferma. L'indagine ha portato all'arresto di diversi soggetti coinvolti e alla confisca di sostanze illegali e attrezzature utilizzate nel traffico. Questa operazione evidenzia le capacità delle autorità di contrasto alle reti criminali transnazionali.

MADRID, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Spanish police have broken up a vast cocaine trafficking operation that used speed boats to bring the drug onshore from floating bases in the Atlantic, seizing 10 metric tons of the drug and arresting 105 suspects. Police said on Monday that a year-long investigation in cooperation with law enforcement in countries including Cape Verde, Colombia, France, Portugal and the U.S. showed the group brought an estimated 57 tons of cocaine to Europe in the period. Speed boats — operating at night from rivers in southern Spain, the northwestern Galicia region and the Canary Islands, as well as from Portugal and Morocco — navigated far into the Atlantic to offload drugs from transport and storage ships. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Spain busts cocaine ring that used offshore floating bases

Approfondimenti su spain busts

Il presidente Donald Trump ha annunciato che gli Stati Uniti otterranno la sovranità su alcune aree di Groenlandia in cui sono presenti basi militari americane.

Gli Stati Uniti stanno ritirando il personale da alcune basi strategiche nel Medio Oriente, in risposta alle crescenti tensioni nella regione.

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare contenuti social e video collegati.

Trump Warns Cartels After US Hits Second Drug Boat From Venezuela

Ultime notizie su spain busts

Spain Busts Cocaine Ring That Used Offshore Floating BasesSpanish police ?have ?broken up a ?vast cocaine trafficking operation that used speed ?boats to bring the drug onshore from floating bases ?in the Atlantic, seizing 10 ?metric tons of the drug and ... usnews.com

Spain makes largest-ever cocaine seizure at sea in U.S.-aided bustPolice released a video on social media showing officers on a speed boat intercepting the ship and DEA agents on the scene. msn.com

Francisco de Zurbarán: • Altarpiece of the Blessed Henry Suso, 1636/8, for the convent of Porta Cœli in Seville, Museum of Fine Arts, Seville, Spain. • Retable du bienheureux Henri Suso, 1636/8, pour le couvent de Porta Cœli à Séville, Musée des Beaux-Arts, - facebook.com facebook