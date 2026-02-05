La Marina francese ha intercettato una barca nel Caraibi che trasportava cocaina. Gli uomini in divisa hanno fermato il natante e lo hanno consegnato alle autorità di Barbados. L’operazione si è svolta senza incidenti, e gli investigatori ora cercano di capire da dove provenisse la droga e chi ci fosse dietro l’imbarcazione.

Catherine Vautrin wrote on X that around 678 kilogrammes of cocaine had been seized. France, which has overseas territories in the Caribbean and Latin American regions, has been pushing a more aggressive policy in recent months on drug trafficking. The French Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction published a report in December saying that cocaine had overtaken cannabis as the leading illegal drug in France. Paris has been pushing for a European Union sanctions regime to tackle the issue. Catherine Vautrin ha scritto su X che sono stati sequestrati circa 678 chilogrammi di cocaina. La Francia, che ha territori d’oltremare nelle regioni dei Caraibi e dell’America Latina, negli ultimi mesi ha promosso una politica più aggressiva nei confronti del traffico di droga. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - French Navy intercepts boat with cocaine in Caribbean

Approfondimenti su French Navy Caribbean

Nelle ultime settimane, le autorità militari statunitensi hanno intercettato e sequestrato un'altra nave collegata al Venezuela nel Mar dei Caraibi.

Le forze dell'ordine spagnole hanno smantellato un'importante rete di traffico di cocaina, che operava attraverso basi galleggianti offshore e l'uso di motoscafo per trasportare la droga sulla terraferma.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

US military strikes alleged drug boat tied to Venezuelan cartel

Ultime notizie su French Navy Caribbean

French Navy intercepts boat with cocaine in CaribbeanPARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The French Navy has intercepted a boat that was carrying cocaine and handed it over to the Barbadian authorities, France’s Armed Forces Minister said on Thursday, as the ... investing.com

French Navy intercepts boat loaded with over two tons of cocaineAn intervention unit uncovered 67 bricks of the drug – 2,360 kilograms (5,200 pounds)– in the hold of a fishing boat off the coast of the French Antilles in the Caribbean, according to France's Chief ... sg.news.yahoo.com

Today, the French Navy seized a tanker belonging to the so-called “shadow fleet” used by Moscow to circumvent sanctions. This is the first time such an action has taken place in the Mediterranean. Details in the first comment facebook