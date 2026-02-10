factbox main parties in bangladesh election

Questa domenica in Bangladesh si vota per le elezioni politiche. Due coalizioni si sfidano per conquistare il maggior numero di seggi, con i partiti principali che cercano di ottenere il risultato migliore. La campagna elettorale è stata intensa, e ora gli elettori sono chiamati a decidere chi guiderà il paese nei prossimi anni.

DHAKA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bangladesh’s February 12 vote is a direct contest between two coalitions, with the lead parties competing for the largest share of seats. Opinion polls indicate the BNP-led alliance holds an edge in the upcoming election. The BNP is contesting 292 of the 300 seats, leaving the remaining constituencies to its coalition partners, which include more than half a dozen smaller parties. The BNP is led by top prime ministerial contender Tarique Rahman, the 60-year-old son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and former President Ziaur Rahman. The Islamist party, which had opposed Bangladesh’s 1971 independence from Pakistan, was banned for years under former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted in a youth-driven uprising in 2024. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Thailandia si prepara a votare domenica prossima.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

