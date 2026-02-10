Factbox-Main issues in Bangladesh’s February 12 election

Domani in Bangladesh si vota per le elezioni legislative. Quasi 128 milioni di persone sono chiamate alle urne in un momento cruciale per il paese, che cerca di consolidare la sua democrazia. Le urne si aprono giovedì, e si aspettano lunghe file di cittadini pronti a esprimere il loro voto. La giornata si svolgerà sotto l’occhio attento di osservatori internazionali e delle forze politiche coinvolte.

Here are the main election issues in the nation of 175 million, which has been governed by an unelected interim administration since Hasina’s chaotic fall. A recent opinion poll by the Dhaka-based Communication Research Foundation and Bangladesh Elections and Public Opinion Studies found corruption to be voters’ top concern. Bangladesh has long ranked among the world’s worst performers in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. Both the frontrunning Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its main rival Jamaat-e-Islami have made tackling graft central to their campaigns, with Jamaat’s anti-corruption image helping fuel its resurgence. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

