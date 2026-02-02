Factbox-Which are the main parties in Thailand’s election and what are their policies?

La Thailandia si prepara a votare domenica prossima. Gli elettori devono scegliere tra tre grandi partiti che competono per il governo. La campagna elettorale è intensa e i cittadini sono già al lavoro per decidere chi guiderà il paese nei prossimi anni. Le urne saranno aperte tra pochi giorni e tutti aspettano con attenzione il risultato.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Thailand is holding a general election on February 8 with three parties expected to dominate the contest to decide which will lead the Southeast Asian country’s next government. Following are details and key policy pledges of the main parties running in the election. Led by incumbent Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai formed the last government in September after moving in swiftly to dismantle the Pheu Thai-led coalition following a court’s sacking of then premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra. Bhumjaithai was not a contender in the 2023 and 2019 elections, taking 71 and 51 seats respectively, though enough to earn spots in the coalition governments. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Approfondimenti su Thailand Election

Il prossimo 8 febbraio, la Thailandia si appresta a votare per le elezioni generali.

In Thailand, the reformist opposition gains momentum in recent polls, segnando un cambiamento nel panorama politico del paese.

Ultime notizie su Thailand Election

