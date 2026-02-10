Earthquake hits Russia’s southern Krasnodar region

Questa mattina, un terremoto ha colpito la regione meridionale di Krasnodar, in Russia. Le autorità confermano che ci sono state diverse scosse, ma al momento non si segnalano vittime gravi. La terra ha tremato per alcuni secondi, creando panico tra la popolazione. Le squadre di soccorso sono già al lavoro per verificare eventuali danni e mettere in sicurezza gli edifici. La popolazione si è spaventata, molte persone sono scappate dalle case in strada. Le autorità chiedono calma e vigilano sulla situazione.

MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - An earthquake hit Russia's southern Krasnodar region, officials said on Tuesday. The mayor of the port city of Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, said that the earthquake did not cause any damage to the city's infrastructure. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8. MOSCA, 10 febbraio (Reuters) - Un terremoto ha colpito la regione meridionale russa di Krasnodar, hanno detto martedì i funzionari. Il sindaco della città portuale di Novorossiysk, Andrei Kravchenko, ha detto che il terremoto non ha causato danni alle infrastrutture della città.

