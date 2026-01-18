Drone strike cuts power supply in Russia-held parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Un attacco con droni ha causato un'interruzione dell'energia elettrica nella regione di Zaporizhzhia, controllata dalla Russia in Ucraina. Oltre 200.000 utenti hanno perso l'alimentazione, evidenziando ancora una volta le tensioni e le difficoltà nella zona. L'evento sottolinea le sfide legate alla sicurezza e alla stabilità energetica in un'area segnata da conflitti persistenti.

MOSCOW, Jan 18 (Reuters) - More than 200,000 consumers in the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity on Sunday, the Moscow-installed regional governor said, after a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday. Separately, in the Caucasus mountains region of North Ossetia, two children and one adult were injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a residential building in the town of Beslan, the regional governor said.

Russian strike cuts power to Vilniansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast: 15,000 consumers left without electricity - As a result of a Russian strike on the Zaporizhzhia district, the town of Vilniansk has been left without electricity, with critical infrastructure switched to backup power. yahoo.com

Drone strike cuts power in two Ukraine regions - scale Russian drone attack knocked out power to Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, leaving thousands without electricity or heating, the state operator said Wednesday night as ... tribune.com.pk

