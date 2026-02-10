In Olanda, le forze dell’ordine hanno arrestato 15 persone sospettate di diffondere propaganda dell’Isis su TikTok. Gli uomini sono stati fermati nella giornata di martedì, mentre si indaga sulle loro attività online e sui presunti tentativi di reclutamento. Al momento, nessuna accusa definitiva è stata mossa, ma la polizia ha confermato che si tratta di un’operazione contro la propaganda terroristica sui social.

The arrests were triggered by a TikTok account that spread large amounts of IS propaganda with Dutch subtitles, the prosecutors said. The TikTok posts, some with more than 100,000 views, encouraged people to join Islamic State and glorified becoming a martyr for the violent Islamist group, they said. Thirteen of the suspects are Syrian, and four have Dutch nationality, prosecutors said, implying that some were dual nationals. Four are minors. The suspects, aged 16 to 53, were detained in raids across the Netherlands, following the arrest last month of a person who the prosecutors said was the main suspect. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Dutch arrest 15 suspected of spreading Islamic State propaganda on TikTok

Approfondimenti su Dutch Arrest

La Siria annuncia che chiuderà definitivamente due campi di sfollati nel nord-est, dove vivono civili, anche stranieri, legati ai militanti dello Stato Islamico.

L'Islamic State ha rivendicato l'attacco a un ristorante gestito da cinesi a Kabul, Afghanistan.

