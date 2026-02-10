Bangladesh’s Tarique Rahman | From exile to edge of power

Dopo quasi vent’anni di esilio a Londra, Tarique Rahman torna in Bangladesh e si avvicina sempre di più al potere. Dopo il suo rientro, i segnali di una possibile ripresa politica sono evidenti, anche se ancora tutto da definire. La sua presenza crea tensione tra le forze in campo, mentre lui si prepara a consolidare la sua posizione.

If opinion polls hold, Thursday’s election would mark a remarkable reversal of fortune for the soft-spoken 60-year-old, who left the country in 2008 saying he needed medical treatment after his release from detention under a military-backed caretaker administration. He had been held after a crackdown on corruption. He returned home to a hero’s welcome last Christmas after a youth-driven uprising uprooted his Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s arch-enemy, long-time premier Sheikh Hasina of the Awami League, in August 2024. Rahman has pledged to recalibrate Bangladesh’s international partnerships to attract investment without tying the country too closely to any single power, in contrast with Hasina, who was seen as aligned with New Delhi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Bangladesh Crisis ke Beech Tarique Rahman ka Comeback”

