Path of Exile 2 | The Last of the Druids è ora disponibile insieme al nuovo Free Weekend

Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids è ora disponibile, portando con sé una nuova classe mutaforma, una league di dungeon crafting altamente personalizzabile e un potente boss Pinnacle endgame. Il lancio di questa espansione offre ai giocatori nuove sfide e opportunità nel celebre action RPG, arricchendo ulteriormente l’esperienza di gioco con contenuti innovativi e avvincenti.

Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids è stato lanciato questo weekend, e vede l’introduzione di una nuova classe spietata in grado di mutare forma, di una dungeon-crafting league completamente personalizzabile e di un nuovo endgame Pinnacle boss. I fan possono quindi godersi la campagna nel free weekend a partire dal 12 dicembre alle ore 20:00 fino al 15 dicembre ore 20:00 su PC, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, ed Epic Games Store. Trasformatevi in puro potere Il Druido arriva con tre forme letali e con talismani in grado di incanalare il potere di Draiocht per trasformarsi in: Lupo: capace di congelare i nemici e guidare un branco letale. Game-experience.it Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druid, al via il free week end su Pc, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, ed Epic Games Store - Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druid, al via il free week end su Pc, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, ed Epic Games Store ... igizmo.it

Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids svelato il 4 dicembre nel nuovo GGG Live – e arriva anche il Free Weekend! - Path of Exile 2 svela The Last of the Druids nel GGG Live del 4 dicembre. icrewplay.com

Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids, l’aggiornamento aggiunge un Druido potentissimo e tante novità: i fan possono trafsormarsi in un temibile lupo, un orso devastante o una viverna sputafuoco! (Trovate il link della notizia nel primo commento) - facebook.com facebook

© Game-experience.it - Path of Exile 2: The Last of the Druids è ora disponibile insieme al nuovo Free Weekend

I Tried Path of Exile 2’s New Druid Class..

Video I Tried Path of Exile 2’s New Druid Class.. Video I Tried Path of Exile 2’s New Druid Class..