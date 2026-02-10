afghan found guilty in uk of raping 12 year old girl

Un afgano è stato riconosciuto colpevole in un tribunale inglese di aver violentato una bambina di 12 anni. La notizia ha scatenato proteste in città e ha riacceso il dibattito politico sulla sicurezza e l’immigrazione. La sentenza arriva dopo settimane di tensione e discussioni pubbliche sulla vicenda.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was convicted of two counts of raping a child under 13 in Nuneaton, central England, last July after a trial at Warwick Crown Court. He had previously pleaded guilty to a further count of rape and was also found guilty of abducting a child, two counts of sexual assault and making indecent images of a child. Anti-immigration activists have seized on other criminal cases involving asylum seekers, predominantly young men and particularly those housed in hotels, to argue that they are a danger to nearby communities. Pro-migrant groups, however, have said far-right groups and opportunistic politicians are deliberately seeking to exploit and inflame tensions for their own ends. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

