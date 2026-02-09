La ONU aspetta ancora chiarimenti dagli Stati Uniti sui pagamenti del bilancio. Il governo americano deve comunicare quando e quanto intende versare, ma finora non ci sono ancora risposte definitive. La questione resta aperta e il tempo stringe, mentre le autorità internazionali chiedono un aggiornamento urgente.

“We’ve seen the statements, and frankly, the secretary-general has been in touch for quite some time on this issue with Ambassador (Mike) Waltz,” U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a briefing. “Our (budget) controller has been in touch with the U.S.; indications were given. We’re waiting to see exactly when payments will be made and in what amounts,” he added. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm on U.N. finances in a January 28 letter to member states and warned that the 193-country organization is at risk of “imminent financial collapse” due to unpaid fees. The majority of the fees are owed by Washington, which under President Donald Trump has been retreating from multilateralism on numerous fronts and demanded that the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UN seeks clarity on when US will pay dues, and how much

Approfondimenti su UN UnitedNations

Ultime notizie su UN UnitedNations

