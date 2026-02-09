Keir Starmer ha ribadito che rimarrà a capo del PartitoLaburista, nonostante le pressioni crescenti dopo lo scandalo legato a Mandelson. Lunedì, in un discorso ai suoi collaboratori, il leader britannico ha respinto le richieste di dimissioni e ha promesso di continuare a guidare la squadra. La vicenda ha scatenato molte discussioni tra gli oppositori e gli stessi membri del partito, che chiedono chiarezza e azioni concrete. Starmer ha insistito sul fatto che il suo obiettivo è concentrarsi sulle prossime elezioni e non

Downing Street Communications chief, Tim Allan, said he was resigning to make way for a new team to support the British leader, a day after Starmer’s closest aide, Morgan McSweeney, stepped down over Mandelson’s ties to the late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “I believe it can. I believe it is. We go forward from here. We go with confidence as we continue changing the country.” His spokesperson later told reporters Starmer was focused on getting on with the job and had no plans to step aside, adding Allan’s resignation happened after the staff meeting. But the pressure showed no sign of abating, with the Times newspaper reporting that Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, would call for Starmer to quit when he holds a press conference later on Monday. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK’s Starmer refuses to heed calls to quit over Mandelson scandal

Il premier britannico Keir Starmer si scusa pubblicamente con le vittime di Jeffrey Epstein.

Il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha ammesso di aver sbagliato a scegliere Peter Mandelson come ambasciatore negli Stati Uniti.

