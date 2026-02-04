UK’s Starmer expresses regret over Mandelson says ex-ambassador ‘lied repeatedly’

Il premier britannico Keir Starmer ha ammesso di aver sbagliato a scegliere Peter Mandelson come ambasciatore negli Stati Uniti. Starmer ha detto di aver avuto delle cattive impressioni e si è scusato, spiegando che l’ex ministro avrebbe mentito ripetutamente durante il suo incarico. La nomina di Mandelson ha suscitato molte critiche, e ora il governo si trova a fare i conti con le conseguenze di questa scelta.

LONDON, Feb 4 - Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed regret on Wednesday for appointing Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington, saying the Labour veteran had created a “litany of deceit” about his ties to U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer gave way to a demand by the opposition Conservative Party that the government publish information on how Mandelson was appointed. But he sought to narrow the scope of documents to be released, saying he would not publish any that could be prejudicial to national security or international relations. Files released by the U.S. Justice Department last week include emails suggesting Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein, and that Epstein had recorded payments to Mandelson or his then-partner, now husband. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

