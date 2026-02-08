Morgan McSweeney, il capo di gabinetto del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, ha deciso di lasciare l’incarico. La notizia è stata riportata da Sky News e dal Guardian, senza che siano stati forniti dettagli sui motivi della sua scelta. La sua partenza potrebbe portare a cambiamenti all’interno del team di Starmer, che si trova ora a dover riorganizzare la strategia politica.

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has quit, Sky News and Guardian reporters said on Sunday. LONDRA, 8 febbraio (Reuters) - Il capo dello staff del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, si è dimesso, hanno detto domenica i reporter di Sky News e del Guardian.

© Internazionale.it - UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits, Sky News reports

Approfondimenti su Keir Starmer UK

Ultime notizie su Keir Starmer UK

