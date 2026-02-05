Starmer ha scelto Peter Mandelson come nuovo ambasciatore in Italia, una mossa che sta facendo discutere. La decisione arriva in un momento delicato, con il primo ministro che cerca di rafforzare il suo governo. Ma l’arrivo di Mandelson non è stato accolto senza polemiche, alcuni lo vedono come una scelta rischiosa. La sua presenza potrebbe influenzare gli equilibri politici e le relazioni tra i due Paesi. La notizia sta facendo discutere tra gli addetti ai lavori e l’opinione pubblica.

Now even those most loyal to him suggest it is a question of when, not if, he is removed from power, with several pointing to the May local elections as a pressure point. One Labour activist said the situation for Starmer was now like the children’s game Buckaroo, where players stack cowboy gear onto a mule until it buckles. “You know it’s all going to collapse for Starmer at some point,” the activist said. A Labour lawmaker said that after months of policy U-turns and missteps over donations, the Mandelson scandal “feels like something has shattered and that will be impossible to recover”. The Eurasia Group, a political risk consultancy, put the probability of Starmer’s removal this year at 80%, up from 65% previously, saying it had dealt “irreparable damage”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Analysis-Once feted Mandelson becomes nightmare for weakened UK PM Starmer

