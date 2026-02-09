Il ministro dell’Informazione dell’Uganda, Chris Baryomunsi, ha condannato l’irruzione militare nella casa del leader dell’opposizione Bobi Wine avvenuta il mese scorso. Baryomunsi ha detto che l’azione non trova giustificazione e ha difeso l’intervento delle forze armate, mentre l’opposizione denuncia violazioni dei diritti e richiama l’attenzione sulla repressione politica nel paese. La vicenda alimenta le tensioni tra governo e opposizione in Uganda.

Wine has been in hiding for weeks after fleeing his home in the capital, Kampala, hours before he was announced the runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni in the January 15 presidential election. On January 24, Wine said his wife had been taken to hospital after soldiers invaded their residence, alleging that they partially undressed and choked her. Uganda’s military chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also Museveni’s son, denied soldiers assaulted Wine’s wife, but later said on X that they had “captured and then released” her. Baryomunsi, who is also a spokesperson for the government, said the authorities would investigate the incident. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Uganda minister condemns military raid on opposition leader’s home

Approfondimenti su Bobi Wine Uganda

L’opposizione ugandese Bobi Wine ha dichiarato che sua moglie è stata ricoverata in ospedale dopo l’irruzione di soldati nella loro abitazione.

La moglie di Kizza Besigye ha riferito che il leader dell’opposizione ugandese si trova in condizioni di salute preoccupanti dopo aver accusato malori durante la detenzione.

Ultime notizie su Bobi Wine Uganda

