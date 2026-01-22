wife of detained uganda opposition figure says husband sick condition worrying

La moglie di Kizza Besigye ha riferito che il leader dell’opposizione ugandese si trova in condizioni di salute preoccupanti dopo aver accusato malori durante la detenzione. Le sue condizioni sono segnalate come allarmanti, suscitando preoccupazione tra sostenitori e osservatori. La situazione sottolinea l'importanza di un rispetto adeguato dei diritti umani e delle condizioni di detenzione nel paese.

Besigye, 69, has spent more than a year in detention after his arrest in neighbouring Kenya, where he had travelled before being extradited to Uganda and charged with treason and other offences. His lawyers, wife, and political allies have rejected the charges, describing him as a political prisoner targeted for opposing President Yoweri Museveni’s decades-long rule. Museveni, 81, secured another term in last week’s election after he was declared winner with just under 72% of the vote against his opponent, Bobi Wine, who has contested the results as fraudulent. Byanyima, the executive director of the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

