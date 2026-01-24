uganda opposition leader says wife hospitalised after being choked by soldiers

L’opposizione ugandese Bobi Wine ha dichiarato che sua moglie è stata ricoverata in ospedale dopo l’irruzione di soldati nella loro abitazione. La notizia evidenzia le tensioni politiche nel paese e i recenti episodi di repressione. Restiamo aggiornati sugli sviluppi di questa situazione e sulle conseguenze per la stabilità politica ugandese.

NAIROBI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Uganda’s opposition leader Bobi Wine said on Saturday his wife had been taken to hospital after soldiers invaded their residence, partially undressed and choked her. Wine, a pop star-turned-politician, was not at the property and is in hiding after he escaped a previous raid on his home last week hours before he was announced as the runner-up in the January 15 presidential election. Overnight into Saturday, soldiers forcefully entered the opposition leader’s home in the Magere suburb in Kampala’s north, breaking down doors and beating up staff, Wine said in a post on X. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Wife of detained Uganda opposition figure says husband sick, condition worrying

Uganda, leader opposizione Bobi Wine portato via con elicottero militare

