sweden to tighten citizenship rules amid push to cut immigration

La Svezia annuncia un inasprimento delle regole per ottenere la cittadinanza. Da ora in avanti, chi vuole diventare cittadino dovrà aspettare almeno otto anni, con requisiti più severi come un salario minimo più alto. Il governo punta a ridurre gli ingressi, anche se la decisione potrebbe influire su chi già vive e lavora nel paese. La notizia ha già suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra chi vede nella misura un modo per controllare meglio l’immigrazione e chi teme ripercussioni negative sulla società.

Successive governments have tightened immigration policies since 2015, when around 160,000 asylum seekers sought refuge in Sweden. But the minority coalition government is betting that an even more restrictive line on immigration will prove popular with voters in September’s parliamentary election. “These requirements are much tougher than the situation as it is today because currently there are basically no requirements (to become a citizen),” Migration Minister Johan Foell told reporters. “It seems reasonable that you should know whether Sweden is a monarchy or a republic, if you want to be a citizen,” Foell said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

