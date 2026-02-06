La Svezia ha deciso di stringere le regole sull’accoglienza. Il governo di centro-destra ha annunciato che tutti i richiedenti asilo dovranno vivere nei centri di accoglienza mentre vengono esaminati i loro casi. La misura mira a controllare meglio le persone che arrivano nel paese, riducendo di fatto le possibilità di sistemazioni autonome durante l’iter di asilo. La decisione ha già suscitato reazioni, con alcune associazioni che criticano questa scelta come troppo restrittiva.

People will have to prove that they have moved to the centres, or risk losing their benefits, and also agree to travel restrictions, Migration Minister Johan Foell told reporters. Successive governments have tightened immigration policies since 2015 when around 160,000 asylum seekers sought refuge in Sweden. The issue has driven the rise of anti-immigration parties across Europe and is likely to be a key factor in Sweden’s parliamentary elections in September. “People who are in the system will have to live with the Migration Agency . I want to stress that these aren’t prisons,” Foell said. He said the current law, which allows asylum seekers to choose their own living arrangements, had led to problems with overcrowding, social exclusion and made it easier for people to stay in Sweden illegally. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Sweden to make asylum seekers live in centres in further tightening of rules

La Svezia ha annunciato un investimento di circa 1,6 miliardi di dollari in sistemi di difesa aerea.

La Svezia esprime forti riserve rispetto alla retorica degli Stati Uniti rivolta a Groenlandia e Danimarca, considerandola potenzialmente dannosa per le relazioni internazionali.

