Centinaia di persone si preparano a scendere in strada a Sydney per manifestare contro la visita del presidente israeliano Isaac Herzog. La protesta è prevista per lunedì e si svolge in un momento di tensione crescente tra le due parti. Le autorità hanno già messo in atto misure di sicurezza per evitare scontri e garantire che la manifestazione si svolga in modo pacifico. La presenza dei dimostranti si concentra principalmente in centro città, dove si aspettano anche alcuni interventi di leader della comunità pro-Palestina. La visita di Herzog ha già suscitato reazioni forti e mobilitazioni

Police have urged the protesters to gather at a central Sydney park for public safety reasons, but protest organisers said they plan to rally at the city's historic Town Hall instead. Police have been authorised to use rarely invoked powers during the visit, including the ability to separate and move crowds, restrict their entry to certain areas, direct people to leave and search vehicles. "We're hoping we won't have to use any powers, because we've been liaising very closely with the protest organisers," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Peter McKenna told Nine News on Monday. "Overall, it is all of the community that we want to keep safe .

© Internazionale.it - Pro-Palestine protest planned in Sydney against Israeli President Herzog’s visit

