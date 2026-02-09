kremlin says fuel situation in cuba is critical criticises us blockade

La crisi del carburante a Cuba si aggrava, secondo il Kremlin. In un comunicato ufficiale, Mosca critica l’embargo degli Stati Uniti, che, a suo dire, peggiora la situazione. La carenza di benzina e gasolio mette in difficoltà le attività quotidiane sull’isola, e le autorità cubane cercano di gestire la scarsità con razionamenti e misure di emergenza. La tensione tra Cuba e Washington resta alta, mentre Mosca punta il dito contro le restrizioni statunitensi.

MOSCOW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the fuel situation in Cuba, which has set out a wide-ranging plan to protect essential services and ration fuel, was critical and that U.S. attempts to “suffocate” Cuba were causing many difficulties. Cuba detailed its plans to weather the crisis on Friday as the communist-run government dug in its heels in defiance of a U.S. effort to cut off oil supply to the Caribbean island. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia was talking to Havana, a longtime partner, about how to solve the problems. Peskov was answering a question about reported jet fuel shortages and whether that might affect Russian tourists wanting to leave Cuba. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kremlin says fuel situation in Cuba is critical, criticises U.S. blockade

Approfondimenti su Kremlin Cuba

La Cina ha ribadito il suo dissenso contro il piano degli Stati Uniti per un blocco commerciale sui minerali critici.

Gli Stati Uniti annunciano un ulteriore aiuto di 6 milioni di dollari per Cuba, mentre continuano a ridurre le forniture di carburante.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Russia has dealt a powerful strike to Ukraine: Kiev is in darkness and frost!

Ultime notizie su Kremlin Cuba

Argomenti discussi: Did India Drop Russian Oil? Kremlin Says It Has Heard Nothing.

Kremlin says fuel situation in Cuba is critical, criticises U.S. blockadeThe Kremlin said on Monday that the fuel situation in Cuba, which has set out a wide-ranging plan to protect essential services and ration fuel, was critical and that U.S. attempts to suffocate Cuba ... reuters.com

Iran may be using mobile signal jammers similar to those used by Russia in Ukraine, an expert says. https://l.euronews.com/Xi1d facebook