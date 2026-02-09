Italy’s Alpine rescuers urge caution after string of avalanche deaths

Gli elicotteri e le squadre di soccorso italiani sono in allerta massima dopo una settimana tragica nelle Alpi. In sette giorni, le valanghe hanno ucciso undici persone, e le condizioni della neve restano molto instabili. I soccorritori invitano gli escursionisti e gli sciatori a evitare zone pericolose e a seguire le raccomandazioni per evitare altre tragedie. La neve fresca e il clima mutevole hanno aumentato i rischi di slavine, e le operazioni di soccorso continuano senza sosta.

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Alpine rescue service on Monday urged “maximum caution” after avalanches claimed 11 lives in seven days, as exceptionally unstable snow conditions threaten large parts of the Alps. The latest victim was a 70-year-old hiker, who was found dead overnight in the Veneto region of the country, which is hosting the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in the Alps from February 6-22. Italy’s rescue service said the risk of avalanches was present across most of the Alpine range from west to east. With fresh snow accumulating on older and unstable layers, even the movement of a single skier can trigger an avalanche, the rescue service said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

