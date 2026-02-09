Italy’s Alpine rescuers urge caution after string of avalanche deaths
Gli elicotteri e le squadre di soccorso italiani sono in allerta massima dopo una settimana tragica nelle Alpi. In sette giorni, le valanghe hanno ucciso undici persone, e le condizioni della neve restano molto instabili. I soccorritori invitano gli escursionisti e gli sciatori a evitare zone pericolose e a seguire le raccomandazioni per evitare altre tragedie. La neve fresca e il clima mutevole hanno aumentato i rischi di slavine, e le operazioni di soccorso continuano senza sosta.
MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Alpine rescue service on Monday urged “maximum caution” after avalanches claimed 11 lives in seven days, as exceptionally unstable snow conditions threaten large parts of the Alps. The latest victim was a 70-year-old hiker, who was found dead overnight in the Veneto region of the country, which is hosting the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in the Alps from February 6-22. Italy’s rescue service said the risk of avalanches was present across most of the Alpine range from west to east. With fresh snow accumulating on older and unstable layers, even the movement of a single skier can trigger an avalanche, the rescue service said in a statement. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Italy Alpine
World leaders show caution on Trump’s broader ‘board of peace’ amid fears for U.N
I leader mondiali hanno espresso una certa cautela in risposta all'invito del presidente statunitense Donald Trump a partecipare al suo “Board of Peace”.
A Sant’Agnello Peppe Servillo e i Solis String Quartet in “Carosonamente”
Il 5 gennaio 2026 alle ore 19:30, nella Chiesa della Natività di Maria Vergine a Colli di Fontanelle, si terrà il concerto “Carosonamente” con Peppe Servillo e i Solis String Quartet.
Ultime notizie su Italy Alpine
Rescuers save Alpine guide hit by avalanche(ANSA) Aosta, February 20 - Alpine rescuers pulled a guide from out of the snow unhurt Friday after he skiied into an avalanche at Valgrisenche, rescue workers said. The rescuers from the ... lagazzettadelmezzogiorno.it
#NSTsports Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni, two of Italy's greatest Alpine skiers, shared the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron in Milan on Friday. facebook
A Livigno, Casa Italia Alpine Terrace by Corona! Un luogo di creatività, eventi, musica e lifestyle, dove l’intrattenimento incontra l’energia olimpica. Qui accoglieremo i nostri atleti e condivideremo con loro emozioni e gioie lungo il cammino dei Giochi Olimpi x.com
Attraverso la ricerca si possono visualizzare altre notizie e contenuti multimediali online.