La polizia iraniana ha arrestato almeno quattro politici legati alla corrente riformista. La notizia arriva pochi giorni dopo l’arresto del segretario generale Azar Mansouri, che ha scatenato reazioni tra gli attivisti. Le autorità non hanno ancora chiarito i motivi delle detenzioni, ma l’episodio mette in evidenza le tensioni tra il governo e i rappresentanti delle forze più moderate. La famiglia di Mansouri chiede il suo rilascio immediato, mentre i colleghi temono un’escalation repressiva.

A campaign of mass arrests and intimidation has led to the arrests of thousands as authorities seek to deter further protests after last month’s crackdown on the bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. On Sunday, state media said three senior figures from Iran’s Reform Front were arrested, among them Ebrahim Asgharzadeh, Mohsen Aminzadeh, and Azar Mansouri, who acts as the front’s head. Shargh said at least two more Reform Front members were asked to report to the prosecutor’s office in Tehran’s Evin prison on Tuesday. The Reform Front’s spokesperson, Javad Emam, was also arrested, Mansouri’s lawyer, Hojjat Kermani, said on Monday, adding that it was unclear what charges faced those detained. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Iran arrests at least four reform front politicians

Approfondimenti su Iran Reform

La polizia americana ha arrestato un sospetto legato all’attacco di Benghazi del 2012.

La pubblicazione di migliaia di documenti interni da parte del Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha portato alla luce i legami di Jeffrey Epstein con politici, uomini d’affari e altre figure influenti.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Iran arrests prominent reformist politicians, cites links to US, Israel

Ultime notizie su Iran Reform

Iran arrests at least four reform front politiciansThe Islamic Iran Nation's Union Party sought the release of secretary-general Azar Mansouri, the Shargh newspaper said on Monday, after her arrest along with other members of the Reform Front, an ... reuters.com

#Iran : Media worker Ahmad Abbasi was killed by security forces on 8 Jan. Journalists Artin Ghazanfari, Hamed Araghi, & Vida Rabani were arrested amid protests. We condemn attacks on media workers and call for confidential documentation of arrests a facebook

Il regime della Repubblica Islamica dell’Iran sta effettuando illegalmente arresti e sparizioni forzate di personale medico. Queste azioni fanno parte della repressione generalizzata delle recenti proteste, durante la quale medici, dentisti e infermieri vengono pu x.com