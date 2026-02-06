us arrests benghazi suspect bondi says

La polizia americana ha arrestato un sospetto legato all’attacco di Benghazi del 2012. L’uomo è stato fermato nelle ultime ore e ora si trova sotto interrogatorio. Le autorità gli attribuiscono un ruolo nell’attacco che ha causato la morte di diplomatici e personale statunitense. La notizia arriva dopo anni di indagini e si inserisce in un quadro di tensione ancora alta sulle responsabilità di quella notte.

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States has arrested a person suspected of playing a role in the 2012 attack on the U.S. embassy in Benghazi, Libya. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday. Bondi said Zubayar al-Bakoush has been extradited to the United States and will face murder, arson and terrorism related charges. WASHINGTON, 6 febbraio (Reuters) - Gli Stati Uniti hanno arrestato una persona sospettata di aver avuto un ruolo nell’attacco del 2012 all’ambasciata statunitense a Bengasi, in Libia. Il procuratore generale Pam Bondi ha detto venerdì. Bondi ha detto che Zubayar al-Bakoush è stato estradato negli Stati Uniti e dovrà affrontare accuse di omicidio, incendio doloso e terrorismo. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

US arrests suspect in 2012 Benghazi consulate attack, Bondi saysThe U.S. has arrested a person suspected of playing a role in the 2012 attack on its consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday. reuters.com

US Arrests Benghazi Suspect, Bondi SaysAttorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday. Bondi said Zubayar al-Bakoush has been extradited to ?the United States and will ?face murder, ?arson and ?terrorism related ?charges. Four U.S. personnel ... usnews.com