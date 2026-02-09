ghislaine maxwell refuses to answer questions at congressional deposition lawmakers say

Ghislaine Maxwell si è rifiutata di rispondere alle domande durante una deposizione davanti al Congresso. I legislatori riferiscono che la donna non ha fornito chiarimenti su alcuni punti chiave, mantenendo il silenzio di fronte alle richieste degli investigatori. La sua decisione ha riacceso l’interesse sulle indagini riguardo ai rapporti con Jeffrey Epstein.

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions at a deposition before the U.S. House’s Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Monday, according to lawmakers, drawing criticism from both Republican and Democratic members of the committee. “This is obviously very disappointing. We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators,” the committee’s chairman, Republican Representative James Comer, told reporters. Democrats on the committee accused Maxwell of using the deposition to campaign for clemency from U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La ex collaboratrice di Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, non risponderà alle domande dei parlamentari durante la deposizione prevista per lunedì davanti alla Commissione della Camera.

Ghislaine Maxwell è stata interrogata oggi dal Congresso degli Stati Uniti, ma a porte chiuse e tramite videoconferenza dal carcere.

Era prevedibile che, la compagna e complice di Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell si rifiutasse di rispondere alle domande della Commissione parlamentare Usa che indaga sulle relazioni del finanziere pedofilo. Nei giorni scorsi l'avvocato della Maxwell, condannat facebook

La deposizione di Ghislaine Maxwell da parte della Commissione della Camera si è conclusa in meno di un'ora: invocato il Quinto Emendamento, non ha risposto a nessuna domanda su Epstein. x.com