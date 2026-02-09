Ghislaine Maxwell won’t answer questions during congressional deposition lawmaker says

La ex collaboratrice di Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, non risponderà alle domande dei parlamentari durante la deposizione prevista per lunedì davanti alla Commissione della Camera. La donna ha deciso di non collaborare, rifiutandosi di fornire dettagli su quanto sa. La sua posizione mette ancora più in evidenza le tensioni e le incertezze che circondano il caso Epstein.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell intends to refuse to answer questions at a Monday deposition before the House’s Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, according to a Sunday letter from U.S. Representative Ro Khanna. Maxwell’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday. Instead of answering individual questions, Maxwell plans to read a prepared statement at the beginning of her deposition, Khanna, who serves on the committee, said without detailing the source of his information. “This position appears inconsistent with Ms. Maxwell’s prior conduct, as she did not invoke the Fifth Amendment when she previously met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to discuss substantially similar subject matter,” Khana, a California Democrat, wrote in his letter seeking clarification on her testimony. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Ghislaine Maxwell, coinvolta nel caso Epstein, ha richiesto una revisione della sua condanna, sostenendo che il processo non sia stato equo.

