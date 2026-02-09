fifty three migrants dead or missing after boat capsizes off libya iom says

Questa mattina il mare ha restituito i corpi di 53 migranti, tra cui due bambini, dopo il naufragio di un barcone al largo delle coste libiche. Si tratta di un bilancio drammatico: 55 persone a bordo, molti in fuga da guerre e povertà, e ora il mare ne ha portate via alcune e ne ha lasciate altre disperse. I soccorritori stanno ancora cercando di recuperare eventuali sopravvissuti, ma le speranze sono poche. La tragedia si aggiunge ad altre che si ripetono quasi ogni settimana nel Mediterraneo centrale.

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Fifty-three migrants, including two babies, were dead or missing after a rubber boat carrying 55 people capsized off the coast of Libya, the Internation. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Quattro migranti sono morti nel mar Egeo vicino all’isola di Chios, dopo che la loro imbarcazione si è scontrata con una motovedetta della guardia costiera.

Un tragico incidente si è verificato nelle acque meridionali delle Filippine, dove un traghetto con oltre 300 passeggeri è capovolto.

Two migrants dead, many injured after van crashes in Croatia(ANSA-AFP) - ZAGREB, OCT 5 - An overloaded van carrying migrants crashed Saturday in central Croatia, killing two people and injuring several others, police said. Officers spotted a visibly ... ansa.it

More than 30,000 migrants dead in Med since 2014More than 30,000 migrants have died in the Mediterranean since 2014, an Italian foundation said Tuesday ahead of the October 3 Day of Remembrance and Reception commemorating the 368 victims - ... ansa.it