Un tragico incidente si è verificato nelle acque meridionali delle Filippine, dove un traghetto con oltre 300 passeggeri è capovolto. Finora si registrano sette vittime e numerosi dispersi. Le autorità stanno intervenendo per le operazioni di salvataggio e per accertare le cause dell’incidente.

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - At least seven people died after a passenger boat carrying more than 300 people capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, the Philippine Coast Guard said. The accident occurred after midnight on Monday as the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province, after departing Zamboanga. The PCG said the vessel had 332 passengers on record and 27 crew. Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of Southern Mindanao District told DZBB radio that 215 people had been rescued and seven bodies recovered, while search and rescue operations continued for 144 others who remained missing. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Seven killed, scores missing as passenger ferry capsizes off southern Philippines

Death toll in Philippines landfill collapse rises to 4Il bilancio delle vittime del crollo del deposito di rifiuti a Cebu, nelle Filippine, è salito a quattro.

