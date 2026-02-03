at least four migrants dead off greece after boat collision with coast guard

Quattro migranti sono morti nel mar Egeo vicino all’isola di Chios, dopo che la loro imbarcazione si è scontrata con una motovedetta della guardia costiera. L’incidente è avvenuto martedì mattina, mentre i sopravvissuti hanno raccontato di aver tentato di attraversare clandestinamente le acque greche. Le autorità stanno ancora indagando sulle cause dell’incidente e sui soccorsi intervenuti sul posto.

ATHENS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - At least four migrants died in the Aegean Sea off Greece on Tuesday after their boat collided with a coast guard vessel near Chios island, the c. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

At least four migrants dead off Greece after boat collision with coast guardAt least four migrants died in the Aegean Sea off Greece on Tuesday after their boat collided with a coast guard vessel near Chios island, the coast guard said. reuters.com

At least four migrants dead after boat collided with Coast Guard near Greek islandsAt least four migrants have died in the Aegean Sea near the Greek island of Chios following a collision between their boat and a coast guard vessel on Tuesday, authorities confirmed. independent.co.uk

