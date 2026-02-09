Fatal drone strikes on civilians persist in Sudan’s Kordofan UN says

La guerra in Sudan continua a mietere vittime tra i civili. Le Nazioni Unite segnalano che i bombardamenti con droni sono ancora in corso, anche dopo che l’esercito sudanese ha rotto i lunghi assedi nel sud del paese. Le immagini di distruzione e le testimonianze di chi ha vissuto sulla propria pelle questa violenza non si fermano. La situazione resta molto grave e nessuno sembra in grado di fermare questa spirale di violenza.

GENEVA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. rights chief said on Monday that fatal drone strikes on civilians are persisting even after Sudan’s army broke long sieges of southern cities held by RSF paramilitary forces. Sudan’s army says it ended the RSF’s siege of al-Dalanj in late January and Kadugli in early February, where residents were confronted with hunger and medical shortages because of blocked supplies. “But drone strikes by both sides continue, resulting in dozens of civilian deaths and injuries,” Volker Turk told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva during a debate on Sudan. His office has documented over 90 civilian deaths and 142 injuries from drone strikes by both the RSF and the armed forces from late January through to February 6, he said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

