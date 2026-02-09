explainer india us trade pact and its impact on millions of indian farmers

La trattativa commerciale tra India e Stati Uniti entra nella fase preliminare. I due paesi hanno annunciato un accordo temporaneo che potrebbe cambiare le regole del commercio e influenzare milioni di agricoltori indiani. La notizia ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti: alcuni vedono opportunità di crescita, altri temono rischi per le produzioni locali. Per ora, resta da capire come si svilupperanno i prossimi passi e quali saranno gli effetti concreti sul territorio.

The India–U.S. joint statement suggested that New Delhi pushed back against Washington’s efforts to broadly open its agricultural market. However, India has agreed to lower trade barriers on some farm goods, drawing criticism from farmers and opposition parties. WHO GAINS FROM INDIA’S DECISION TO ALLOW IMPORTS OF DDGS AND SOYOIL, AND WHO LOSES OUT? India is expected to allow imports of protein-rich distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS), a byproduct of ethanol made from corn and other grains, from the United States, adding to a surplus in the domestic market. Higher supplies of DDGS could benefit India’s nearly $30 billion poultry sector, where costs account for around 60-70% of total production expenses, by helping reduce expensive purchases. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

