india to sign trade deal with united states in march minister says

L’India e gli Stati Uniti sono pronti a firmare un accordo commerciale ufficiale a marzo. La notizia arriva dai ministri dei due paesi, che confermano l’intesa dopo mesi di negoziati. La firma potrebbe portare a maggiori scambi e a nuove opportunità di business, anche se ancora non si conoscono tutti i dettagli. Per ora, i governi lavorano per finalizzare il documento e mettere nero su bianco le promesse fatte.

NEW DELHI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - India and the United States expect to sign a long-awaited formal trade deal in March, after which New Delhi will reduce tariffs on U.S. goods, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. President Donald Trump announced the surprise trade deal with India, which slashes U.S. tariffs on Indian goods in exchange for India putting a halt to Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers. Goyal said India will import at least $500 billion worth of energy, aircraft and chips, among other purchases from the United States over the next five years. Its orders from companies such as planemaker Boeing could amount to $70 billion to $80 billion, he added. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il 17 gennaio, il Mercosur e l’Unione Europea formalizzeranno un accordo commerciale dopo anni di negoziazioni.

Dopo 25 anni di negoziati, l'Unione Europea e Mercosur hanno formalizzato un accordo commerciale.

India Chief Advisor Says US Trade Deal Could be Signed by March

