Mexico says trade pact with US will survive despite Trump’s skepticism

Il governo messicano ha ribadito che l’accordo commerciale con gli Stati Uniti rimarrà stabile, nonostante le incertezze sollevate dall’amministrazione Trump. Le autorità di Città del Messico sottolineano l’importanza del trattato per l’economia nazionale e continuano a sostenere il dialogo con gli Stati Uniti per preservare gli accordi esistenti. La questione rimane centrale nel contesto delle relazioni bilaterali e delle future strategie commerciali tra i due paesi.

Commerce secy says Mexico’s tariffs not targeted at New Delhi; trade talks underway - FTA partners, a move that could affect around $2 billion worth of Indian exports, even as New Delhi has been told that ... businesstoday.in

Trump claims CUSMA is 'irrelevant,' but says Canada 'wants it' - Mexico Agreement — the trade pact also known as CUSMA — is not relevant for the U. cbc.ca

Supreme Court Sets Friday For Opinions As US Waits for Tariff Decision

"80 CALCIO STORY....BY NIGHT": "Mexico '86". Fase a Gironi Gruppo A, 10 Giugno 1986: Argentina-Bulgaria 2-0! "Argentina-Bulgaria": https://shorter.me/akKD3 #calcio #mundial #argentina #bulgaria - facebook.com facebook

La ricerca permette di visualizzare articoli e video su argomenti simili o correlati.