La vittoria di Anutin Charnvirakul alle elezioni thailandesi ha portato un po’ di calma tra le tensioni politiche. L’esito inaspettato ha sorpreso molti, aprendo la strada a una possibile coalizione di governo forte. Ora, però, il vero banco di prova sarà la gestione dell’economia, già in difficoltà. La strada resta in salita per il nuovo governo, che dovrà affrontare sfide importanti per stabilizzare il Paese.

“The real test for the next government will be whether it can move beyond short-term political populism and begin tackling the deeper constraints holding back Thailand’s long-term growth.” The election result sent Thai stocks up more than 3%, hitting their highest level in more than a year. With 2.2% GDP growth estimated for last year, Thailand’s economy has lagged regional peers, partly due to a combination of slowing consumption from burgeoning household debt, an ageing population, U.S. tariffs and a strong currency. The finance ministry predicts 2% growth this year. “Moreover, stiffening regional competition for tourism and foreign direct investments puts the Thai economy at a crucial crossroads,” OCBC Group Research said in a note. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Analysis-Thai PM Anutin’s poll win calms turmoil but hard economic test awaits

Approfondimenti su Anutin Charnvirakul

Il primo ministro thailandese Anutin Charnvirakul ha appena sciolto il parlamento, aprendo la strada a una campagna elettorale molto combattuta.

Il Primo Ministro della Nuova Zelanda, Christopher Luxon, ha annunciato le elezioni generali programmate per il 7 novembre, segnando l'inizio della campagna elettorale per il suo mandato.

Sono disponibili diversi contenuti social e video per ampliare la visione della notizia.

Ultime notizie su Anutin Charnvirakul

Analysis-Thai PM Anutin's poll win calms turmoil but hard economic test awaitsBy Orathai Sriring BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's big surprise win in Sunday's election, and the likelihood of a strong coalition government, could provide ... msn.com

Polls close in Thailand election that pitted reformists against conservativesThai voters were presented with a simple choice in this election: sweeping change, or more of the same. msn.com

MUAY THAI Piccioli added a new photo. - MUAY THAI Piccioli facebook