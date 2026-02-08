La Ucraina ha annunciato di aver imposto sanzioni a diverse aziende straniere che producono componenti per i droni russi. La decisione arriva dopo che il presidente Zelenskiy ha confermato l’azione, che mira a bloccare il flusso di materiali utilizzati per rafforzare le capacità militari di Mosca. La misura si inserisce nelle crescenti tensioni tra i due paesi e cerca di ostacolare le forniture che alimentano il conflitto in corso.

KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was imposing sanctions on some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones and missiles used against Ukraine. “Producing this weaponry would be impossible without critical foreign components, which the Russians continue to obtain by circumventing sanctions,” Zelenskiy said on X. “We are introducing new sanctions precisely against such companies – component suppliers, as well as missile and drone manufacturers. I have signed the relevant decisions.” According to two decrees published by the Ukrainian presidency, targets of the sanctions include several Chinese companies as well as companies from the former Soviet Union, the United Arab Emirates and Panama. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missiles

Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha accusato oggi l’Ucraina di aver tentato di assassinare un alto ufficiale russo a Mosca.

Il governo canadese ha annunciato di aver inviato missili AIM a Kiev.

Di seguito sono raccolti video e contenuti online collegati alla notizia pubblicata.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Western parts found in Russian drones,#ussiaukrainewar

Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia

Argomenti discussi: UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow awaits Washington's response on nuclear issues. Agreements expire tomorrow. Trilateral meeting begins in Abu Dhabi. Eight Ukrainian regions under Russian attack.; UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. United States and Russia stall on START. Kiev in the cold. Belgorod: Ukrainian attack on thermal power plants.

Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missilesKYIV, Feb 8 () - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was imposing sanctions on ?some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones ?and missiles used against ... uk.news.yahoo.com

Ukraine imposes sanctions against russian sports propagandistsPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Decree No. 60/2026, which enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on three individuals and two legal ... ukranews.com

Aonishiki, 21, who fled Ukraine three years ago, continued his rapid rise by winning the January tournament in a Day 15 playoff, securing his second straight yusho as he pushes to become the first European-born yokozuna. (H/T: X/BohuslavskaKate) facebook