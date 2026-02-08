Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missiles
La Ucraina ha annunciato di aver imposto sanzioni a diverse aziende straniere che producono componenti per i droni russi. La decisione arriva dopo che il presidente Zelenskiy ha confermato l’azione, che mira a bloccare il flusso di materiali utilizzati per rafforzare le capacità militari di Mosca. La misura si inserisce nelle crescenti tensioni tra i due paesi e cerca di ostacolare le forniture che alimentano il conflitto in corso.
KYIV, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was imposing sanctions on some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones and missiles used against Ukraine. “Producing this weaponry would be impossible without critical foreign components, which the Russians continue to obtain by circumventing sanctions,” Zelenskiy said on X. “We are introducing new sanctions precisely against such companies – component suppliers, as well as missile and drone manufacturers. I have signed the relevant decisions.” According to two decrees published by the Ukrainian presidency, targets of the sanctions include several Chinese companies as well as companies from the former Soviet Union, the United Arab Emirates and Panama. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Ukraine Russia
Russian foreign minister accuses Ukraine of assassination attempt on top Russian general in Moscow
Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergei Lavrov ha accusato oggi l’Ucraina di aver tentato di assassinare un alto ufficiale russo a Mosca.
Canada sends AIM missiles for Ukraine air defences, Ukrainian minister says
Il governo canadese ha annunciato di aver inviato missili AIM a Kiev.
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Western parts found in Russian drones,#ussiaukrainewar
Ultime notizie su Ukraine Russia
Argomenti discussi: UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. Moscow awaits Washington's response on nuclear issues. Agreements expire tomorrow. Trilateral meeting begins in Abu Dhabi. Eight Ukrainian regions under Russian attack.; UKRAINERUSSIAWAR. United States and Russia stall on START. Kiev in the cold. Belgorod: Ukrainian attack on thermal power plants.
Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers of components for Russian missilesKYIV, Feb 8 () - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he was imposing sanctions on ?some foreign manufacturers of components for Russian drones ?and missiles used against ... uk.news.yahoo.com
Ukraine imposes sanctions against russian sports propagandistsPresident of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed Decree No. 60/2026, which enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on three individuals and two legal ... ukranews.com
Aonishiki, 21, who fled Ukraine three years ago, continued his rapid rise by winning the January tournament in a Day 15 playoff, securing his second straight yusho as he pushes to become the first European-born yokozuna. (H/T: X/BohuslavskaKate) facebook
La sezione di ricerca permette di esplorare articoli e video collegati alla news.