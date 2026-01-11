Un gruppo di paesi europei, guidato da Regno Unito e Germania, sta valutando l’aumento della presenza militare in Groenlandia. L’obiettivo è rafforzare la collaborazione NATO e rispondere alle recenti tensioni con gli Stati Uniti, secondo quanto riferito da Bloomberg News. Queste discussioni si inseriscono in un contesto di attenzione crescente sulla sicurezza strategica nella regione artica.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A group of European countries, led by Britain and Germany, is discussing plans to boost their military presence in Greenland to show U.S. President Don. Leggi. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK, Germany discuss NATO forces in Greenland to calm US threat, Bloomberg News reports

Leggi anche: Rubio and Netanyahu discuss Iran, Syria and Gaza, Axios reports

Leggi anche: Greenland’s parliament will bring forward meeting to discuss US threats, party leaders say

Scorrendo la pagina è possibile consultare notizie, approfondimenti e contenuti social collegati.

Media: 'Trump considers payments to Greenlanders'. Vance to Europeans: 'Take him seriously'.

UK, Germany discuss NATO forces in Greenland to calm US threat, Bloomberg News reports - A group of European countries, led by Britain and Germany, is discussing plans to boost their military presence in Greenland to show U. msn.com