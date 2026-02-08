La pressione su Keir Starmer si alza. Un ministro di spicco ha iniziato a farsi domande sul suo futuro, mentre il vicepremier ha lasciato intendere di essere in difficoltà. La crisi interna nel governo britannico diventa sempre più evidente, con tensioni che si fanno sentire anche fuori dai palazzi di Westminster.

Work and pensions minister Pat McFadden was asked about Starmer’s position by broadcasters on Sunday. He acknowledged there was a chance Starmer might not continue in the role. “If the Prime Minister stays there, I don’t think that would make any difference at all,” McFadden told the BBC. The Telegraph newspaper, citing friends of Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, reported on Sunday that Lammy — who was foreign minister at the time of Mandelson’s appointment — had warned Starmer against nominating him. When asked if Starmer’s leadership was in big trouble, McFadden said the Labour Party should support Starmer as it was not good for the country to keep changing prime minister every 18 months to two years. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson fallout

Approfondimenti su Keir Starmer Londra

Il Primo Ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha dichiarato che il Regno Unito non si lascerà influenzare dalle pressioni di Donald Trump riguardo alla questione di Groenlandia.

Il Consiglio di leadership presidenziale dello Yemen ha accettato le dimissioni del Primo Ministro Salem bin Breik, nominando il Ministro degli Esteri, Shaya Mohsen Zind, come nuovo capo del governo.

Nella pagina sono presenti link, aggiornamenti e contenuti provenienti da piattaforme social e video.

Russia Envoy Says “It’s Over” For UK PM Keir Starmer Amid Epstein File Fallout | ET Now World

Ultime notizie su Keir Starmer Londra

Argomenti discussi: UK police search properties in probe into Mandelson over Epstein ties.

Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson falloutLONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A senior minister faced questions about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's future on Sunday and the deputy prime minister appeared to break ranks with his boss over his ... msn.com

The Grand Tour si prepara a tornare su Amazon Prime Video nel 2026 con un cast completamente rinnovato: al volante dello show britannico non ci saranno più i celebri Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond e James May, ma tre volti giovani e popolari del we facebook

Anthony Boyle fotografato per British Vogue prima della sfilata di YSL. x.com