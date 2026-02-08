Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson fallout
La pressione su Keir Starmer si alza. Un ministro di spicco ha iniziato a farsi domande sul suo futuro, mentre il vicepremier ha lasciato intendere di essere in difficoltà. La crisi interna nel governo britannico diventa sempre più evidente, con tensioni che si fanno sentire anche fuori dai palazzi di Westminster.
Work and pensions minister Pat McFadden was asked about Starmer’s position by broadcasters on Sunday. He acknowledged there was a chance Starmer might not continue in the role. “If the Prime Minister stays there, I don’t think that would make any difference at all,” McFadden told the BBC. The Telegraph newspaper, citing friends of Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, reported on Sunday that Lammy — who was foreign minister at the time of Mandelson’s appointment — had warned Starmer against nominating him. When asked if Starmer’s leadership was in big trouble, McFadden said the Labour Party should support Starmer as it was not good for the country to keep changing prime minister every 18 months to two years. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Approfondimenti su Keir Starmer Londra
Britain will not yield to pressure from Trump on Greenland, Starmer says
Il Primo Ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha dichiarato che il Regno Unito non si lascerà influenzare dalle pressioni di Donald Trump riguardo alla questione di Groenlandia.
Yemen accepts prime minister’s resignation, appoints foreign minister as new PM
Il Consiglio di leadership presidenziale dello Yemen ha accettato le dimissioni del Primo Ministro Salem bin Breik, nominando il Ministro degli Esteri, Shaya Mohsen Zind, come nuovo capo del governo.
Russia Envoy Says “It’s Over” For UK PM Keir Starmer Amid Epstein File Fallout | ET Now World
Ultime notizie su Keir Starmer Londra
Argomenti discussi: UK police search properties in probe into Mandelson over Epstein ties.
Pressure grows on British Prime Minister Starmer over Mandelson falloutLONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A senior minister faced questions about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's future on Sunday and the deputy prime minister appeared to break ranks with his boss over his ... msn.com
The Grand Tour si prepara a tornare su Amazon Prime Video nel 2026 con un cast completamente rinnovato: al volante dello show britannico non ci saranno più i celebri Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond e James May, ma tre volti giovani e popolari del we facebook
Anthony Boyle fotografato per British Vogue prima della sfilata di YSL. x.com
È possibile cercare altre notizie e contenuti video collegati allo stesso argomento trattato.