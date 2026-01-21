britain will not yield to pressure from trump on greenland starmer says

Il Primo Ministro britannico Keir Starmer ha dichiarato che il Regno Unito non si lascerà influenzare dalle pressioni di Donald Trump riguardo alla questione di Groenlandia. La posizione ufficiale sottolinea l’autonomia decisionale del paese su questioni di politica estera e rispetta l’indipendenza delle scelte nazionali. Questa dichiarazione riflette l’impegno del Regno Unito a mantenere un approccio autonomo e rispettoso nei confronti delle relazioni internazionali.

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he would not yield to Donald Trump on his opposition to U.S. demands to acquire Greenland, adding that the U.S. president had reversed his prior support for a Chagos Islands deal to put pressure on Britain. The next day Trump said Britain had been stupid and weak to agree a deal to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean in order to secure the future of a U.S.-UK air base there. When the deal was announced, Trump’s administration expressed support for it. Starmer said that Trump’s criticism of the Chagos Islands deal with Mauritius was because “he wants me to yield on my position, and I’m not going to do so”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

