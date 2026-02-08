Italian PM Meloni slams ‘illiberal drift’ after comedian quits TV show

Giorgia Meloni torna a criticare gli avversari di centrosinistra, accusandoli di voler zittire chi si esprime nel mondo dello spettacolo. La premier ha commentato la decisione di un comico di lasciare un programma televisivo, definendola sintomo di un tentativo di limitare la libertà di espressione. Meloni avverte che questa tendenza all’illiberalismo rischia di indebolire la democrazia italiana.

Andrea Pucci had been expected to appear at this month’s Sanremo music festival, a week-long song contest that is the most popular television event of the year in Italy. However, he abruptly quit the line-up on Sunday, saying he and his family had faced a wave of insults and threats after state broadcaster RAI announced he would be a co-host for one night of the festival. Pucci is well-known for his politically incorrect jokes, which top-selling Italian daily Corriere della Sera this month said “belonged to the last century”. When it was announced that he would appear at Sanremo, the centre-left Democratic Party said he was “clearly right-wing, fascist, and homophobic. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

