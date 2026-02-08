Narges Mohammadi torna in carcere. La vincitrice del Nobel in Iran riceve una nuova condanna a oltre sette anni di detenzione. È già stata arrestata più volte negli ultimi 30 anni per la sua battaglia a favore dei diritti delle donne. Questa volta, la sentenza arriva in un momento in cui la sua situazione si fa ancora più delicata. La leader dell’attivismo iraniano si trova di nuovo dietro le sbarre, continuando a sfidare il regime con le sue parole e azioni.

Mohammadi, 53, was on a week-long hunger strike that ended on Sunday, the Narges Foundation said in a statement. It said Mohammadi told her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, in a phone call on Sunday from prison that she had received her sentence on Saturday. The Iranian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Tehran renewed a crackdown on dissent during nearly three weeks of anti-government protests that started in late December. Mohammadi was arrested on December 12 after denouncing the suspicious death of lawyer Khosrow Alikordi. Prosecutor Hasan Hematifar told reporters then she made provocative remarks at Alikordi’s memorial ceremony in the northeastern city of Mashhad and encouraged those present “to chant norm-breaking slogans” and “disturb the peace”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Iran’s Nobel winner Narges Mohammadi faces a new prison term of more than seven years

L'attivista iraniana Narges Mohammadi, vincitrice del Premio Nobel per la Pace, è stata arrestata durante una cerimonia commemorativa a Mashhad, in Iran.

Narges Mohammadi, attivista iraniana e Premio Nobel per la Pace, è stata arrestata durante una cerimonia funebre a Mashhad.

