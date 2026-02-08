eight killed in explosion in northern china state media says

Un’esplosione in una piccola azienda biotech nel nord della Cina ha provocato la morte di otto persone. L’incidente è avvenuto nelle prime ore di sabato e, secondo le notizie ufficiali, non ci sono sopravvissuti tra i dipendenti presenti al momento. Le autorità stanno ancora indagando sulle cause dello scoppio.

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - An explosion at a small biotech company in northern China early Saturday killed eight people, China’s state media reported on Sunday. The explosion occurred in Shuoyang in the Shanxi province in the early morning of Saturday, state media reported. The legal representative of Jiapeng Biotechnology has been detained and the city has set up an accident investigation team, Xinhua News Agency reported. The firm is located in a mountain hollow and dark yellow smoke was seen billowing from the accident site, Xinhua said. Reuters was not able to contact the company, which does not maintain a website. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

