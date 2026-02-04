Questa mattina, il presidente cinese Xi Jinping ha chiamato il suo omologo americano Donald Trump. La telefonata è arrivata poco prima di un importante appuntamento internazionale, senza dettagli sui contenuti discussi. La comunicazione tra i due leader si inserisce in un momento di attenzione crescente tra Cina e Stati Uniti.

BEIJING, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Wednesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, ahead of an expected visit by Trump to China in April. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Chinese state media did not provide further details on the call. The two leaders last spoke by phone in late November, after which Trump touted “extremely strong” relations with China. The call with Trump also came hours after Xi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link. The Kremlin said Putin accepted an invitation from Xi to visit China in the first half of this year. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - China’s Xi and Trump talk by phone, Chinese state media report

Un'esplosione si è verificata in una fabbrica di piastre d'acciaio nella regione dell'Inner Mongolia, in Cina, causando la morte di due persone e la scomparsa di altre cinque.

La guardia costiera cinese ha effettuato 134 pattuglie intorno alle Isole Senkaku negli ultimi cinque anni, secondo quanto riporta la televisione di stato cinese.

