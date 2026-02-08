Il primo ministro ceco Andrej Babis si schiera a favore di un divieto sui social media per i ragazzi sotto i 15 anni. Durante un'intervista, Babis ha spiegato che vorrebbe limitare l'accesso dei minori a queste piattaforme per proteggere la loro salute e il loro benessere. La proposta ha già suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra esperti e genitori, mentre le discussioni sulla regolamentazione dei social continua ad aumentare.

“I am in favour because the experts I know say that it is terribly harmful to children. We must protect our children,” Babis said in a regular video message posted on several of his social media accounts on Sunday, without giving further details. Later in the day, the government’s first deputy prime minister, Karel Havlicek, told a television chat show on private broadcaster CNN Prima News that the cabinet was seriously considering proposing a ban. If it decides to go ahead, Havlicek said legislation would be proposed this year. Spain and Greece proposed bans on social media use by teenagers last week, as attitudes hardened in Europe against technology some say is designed to be addictive. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Czech prime minister in favour of social media ban for under-15s

La discussione in Francia riguarda una proposta di legge per vietare l'uso dei social media ai bambini sotto i 15 anni.

A un mese dall'implementazione del divieto sui social media in Australia, circa 4,7 milioni di account di adolescenti sono stati disattivati.

