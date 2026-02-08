china condemns islamabad mosque attack pledges support for pakistan

La Cina condanna con fermezza l’attacco a una moschea sciita di Islamabad. Il governo cinese ha assicurato il suo sostegno al Pakistan nelle operazioni per mantenere la sicurezza e ripristinare l’ordine. L’attentato ha scosso la capitale pakistana, suscitando condanne internazionali e richieste di giustizia. Le autorità locali stanno indagando per identificare i responsabili e prevenire future violenze.

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China condemned an attack on a Shi'ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government's efforts to "maintain national security and stability". China is "deeply shocked" by Friday's attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement. An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its kind in Pakistan's capital in more than a decade.

Un attacco suicida ha colpito ieri una moschea sciita nel cuore di Islamabad.

Questa mattina a Islamabad un’esplosione ha colpito una moschea sciita.

